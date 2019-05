1017 Eskimo Records’Z Money is set to release his new album Shawty Paid on May 10th. Before the project drops he links up Paper Route Empire’s Key Glock for a collab titled “1017 Paper Route”.

Shawty Paid will feature guest appearances/production by Gucci Mane, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Yung Mal, 808 Mafia, Southside, ChaseTheMoney, and more.

You can stream “1017 Paper Route” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

