Although on the road, the guys still deliver a podcast this week. They begin with their thoughts on Jesse Williams and the flaws in the child support system (10:30). They also discuss new artist taking creative control 26:16), Instagram changing its algorithms (36:50), and how the law protects clout chasers (48:10).

Sleeper picks

Joe – Karen White – “Superwoman”

Rory – Mos Def – “Traveling Man”

Mal – Dom Kennedy – “Please”

Parks – Big Pun – “What You Gonna Do”