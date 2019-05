Mass Appeal Records’ Stro dropped his records “Mansions” and “Perfection” over the past couple weeks. He keeps the momentum going with the visuals for his “Chrome Freestyle”, which is his flip of Masta Ace’s “Sittin On Chrome”. He took to Instagram to about the video:

“My aesthetic is deeper than a time and space 🙇🏾‍♂️. Let’s get back to these bars.”

Watch the video below.