Music Video: SZA, The Weeknd & Travis Scott – Power Is Power

SZA, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott teamed up for a new collab titled “Power Is Power” for the Game Of Thrones soundtrack For The Throne. Here is the official video. contribution. Directed by Anthony Mandler, who spoke about the visual stating:

“We’re taking established artists and pulling them into the Game of Thrones world,” says Mandler. “The show establishes all these different kingdoms and worlds. What I want to do is integrate the color palettes of winter, the warmer tones and match that with today’s biggest stars.”

Watch the “Power Is Power” video below and download For The Throne now on iTunes/Google Play.