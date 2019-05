New Music: Jose Guapo – Saint Laurent

Jose Guapo recently appeared in the visual for video director turned artist LOUIEKNOWS’ “Bird Brains”. He quickly returns with a new Spiffy Global-crafted record titled “Saint Laurent”.

