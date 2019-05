Ronny J delivered the video for his track “Star” back in April and now he returns with a new freestyle titled “PHILIPP PLEIN”. He took to Twitter to speak about his track:

“New song. Might drop another tomorrow. Turn me up!”

His new album JUPITER is set to release later this year.

