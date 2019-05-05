Will Smith To Release Limited ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Merch



Will Smith will be paying homage to his first big role as an actor with his new limited edition The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air merch drop in his web store called The Same Kid From West Philly collection. The collection includes various T-shirts, embroidered caps and even a notebook and a wallet. Each comes packaged in a special record sleeve noting key songs from Smith’s music catalog. Prices range from $15-$50.

Check out the item below and pick up your favorite pieces from the collection now on Will Smith’s official website while supplies last.



