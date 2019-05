PnB Rock gets an assist from Lil Wayne on a new record titled “T-Shirt”. This will appear on the deluxe edition PnB Rock’s debut album TrapStar Turnt PopStar. The were four extra songs added to the double-disc deluxe edition, which als features guest appearances by Roddy Rich and NBA YoungBoy.

You can stream “T-Shirt” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.