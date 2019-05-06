Tyler, The Creator Announces ‘IGOR’ Album

Tyler, The Creator gave fans a sneak peek with a video teaser last week. Today he announces the release date for his upcoming album IGOR. The announcement included two different covers and the release date of May 17th.
“IGOR: 5/17. Cover two by Lewis Rossignol. Went alien. It’s a bridge on it that’s….man….sheesh.”
Check out the announcement via Twitter below and stay tuned for more info on IGOR.
