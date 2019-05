Lil Nas X continues to rides the success of “Old Town Road (Remix)” with Billy Ray Cyrus and now he goes sneaker shopping with Complex in Los Angeles.

He chops it up wirh host Joe La Puma at Flight Club about growing up in Atlanta, preference for the Air Max ’97, wearing Vans at an early age, buying a grill, custom cowboy clothes, sneakerboots, fame, and more.

Watch the full interview below and “Old Town Road (Remix)” now on iTunes/Google Play.