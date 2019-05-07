21 Savage Announces “I Am > I Was” Tour With DaBaby

21 Savage will be hitting the road to promote his latest album I Am > I Was and he’s be taking Charlotte up & comer DaBaby along with him.

The tour kicks off on July 10th in Oklahoma City, OK and runs through August 16th in Atlanta.

The tour has been on the back burner since 21’s arrest by ICE agents for being in the US illegally at the top of the year.

Check out the full list of cities and dates below and pick up ticket for the I Am > I Was Tour starting May 10th

7/10 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

7/12 – Houston, TX – White Oak Amphitheatre

7/13 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

7/16 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre *

7/18 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

7/19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Shrine *

7/20 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

7/23 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

7/25 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

7/27 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

7/30 – Minneapolis, MN – Myth

8/2 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

8/4 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

8/6 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

8/8 – New York, NY – Pier 17 *

8/10 – Boston, MA – Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

8/11 – Baltimore, MD – Moonrise Festival

8/14 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

8/15 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/16 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

*Without DaBaby​