Mixtape: BandGang Lonnie Bands – KOD

BandGang Lonnie Bands delivers his new mixtape titled KOD. Featuring twenty-one new songs and guest appearances by Drego, Shredgang Mone, Cash Click Boog, BandGang Paid Will, BandGang Javar, Sada Baby, BandGang Masoe, Beno, Rob Vicious, Shoreline Mafia, Stunna Girl, Ice Burgandy, and VVSBeezy. He spoke about the project on Instagram:

“I put my heart and soul into this project if this don’t do it it’s back to the hard way.”

You can stream KOD in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.





