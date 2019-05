In this episode:

The guys recap their favorite outfits from the Met Gala (8:40). They also discuss Ayesha Curry being wanted (33:50), new music (41:45), Wendy Williams (80:00) and Game of Thrones review (115:00) and much more!

Intro Song: Haddaway – “What Is Love?” Sleeper Picks Joe: Ari Lennox – “New Apartment” Rory: McClenney – “Love In Sky” Mal: Pound – “100 Plates” Parks: Styles P – “Deadman”