Music Video: Yungeen Ace – Message

Yungeen Ace returns after dropping “So Long” in March with the official video for his track “Message”. Directed by A1 Vision and Adam Ben. He recently told Hypebeast about the record:

“There’s been a lot of negativity around me this past year. There were attempts on my life and I lost mud brothers and blood brothers. But now I feel untouchable and I need everybody to know that I’m prepared to match their same energy. That’s why this song is called message. I got a lot of projects coming out, a documentary and a project with JayDaYoungan. I ain’t never stopping. I’m on they neck now you feel me. This is the year of ATK.”

He and frequent collaborator JayDaYoungan are set to go on their Can’t Speak On It Tour starting May 11th in Miami.

Watch the “Message” video below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.