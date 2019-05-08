New Music: Flying Lotus ft. Anderson .Paak – More

Flying Lotus will drop his upcoming album Flamagra on May 24th. Here is his new single titled “More” featuring Anderson .Paak. Premiered on Beats 1 Radio by Zane Lowe. Flying Lotus spoke abut the record during the interview stating:

“We started the song about six years ago. It was early you know, but I didn’t have a project yet and you know it was like in the very beginning when I was starting to work on my new stuff. So the song has been around, but it hadn’t been finished. It was a good demo. It was a good demo for a long time. We were like “We’ve got to finish this song.” Anytime I’d run into him (Anderson) he’d be like “Hey man did you finish the song man?” We knew then it was a good track. We’ve been talking about it forever. “When’s our shit gonna drop? When’s our shit gonna drop? Soon, soon, soon.” So I’m glad it’s done.”

You can stream “More” below and pre-order Flamagra now on iTunes/Google Play.