New Music: Smokepurpp – Walk On Water

Smokepurpp dropped his Lost Planet EP back in April. His project Lost Planet 2.0 his stores on May 10th. Today he drops his latest single titled “Walk On Water”.

Lost Planet 2.0 will feature eleven new records and guest appearances by Gunna, Lil Pump, NLE Choppa, Kenny Beats, Adrian Lau, Tony Seltzer, Jetsonmade, and more.

1. Baguettes feat. Gunna (Prod. by ALau & Tony Seltzer)

2. Repeat (Prod. by Kenny Beats & Boys Noize)

3. 3-8 Hot (Prod. by Tre Pounds)

4. Chandelier feat. Lil Pump (Prod. by Fizzle)

5. Remember Me (Prod. by Rex Kudo & TM-88)

6. Weapon (Prod. by Jetsonmade)

7. Throw Away (Prod. by Kenny Beats & ALau)

8. Double feat. NLE Choppa (Prod. by Tony Seltzer)

9. Walk On Water

10. Gucci Goggles

11. Type To