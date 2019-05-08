Stunna 4 Vegas – Big 4X (Official Tracklist)

Billion Dollar Baby’s Charlotte leader DaBaby took the world by storm after signing a new deal with Interscope and dropping his major label debut album Baby On Baby. His Salisbury, NC right hand man Stunna 4 Vegas has been riding the growing buzz from his popular single “Animal” as he prepares to releases his debut album Big 4X on May 10.

Stunna took to Instagram to reveal the official tracklist, which features twelve new songs and guest appearances by Offset, Lil Dirk, DaBaby, Young Nudy & NLE Choppa.

Check out the full tracklist below and pick up Big 4X this Friday.