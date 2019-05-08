Video: ScHoolboy Q – A “CrasH Talk” Conversation With Charlamagne Tha God

ScHoolboy Q dropped CrasH Talk at the end of April. He sits down with Charlamagne Tha God for a new interview. The talk about putting himself first, disappointing Blank Face sales, losing confidence, scrapping two projects while making CrasH Talk, Black Hippie, dealing with critics, Kendrick Lamar’s help, childhood, “Tales”, pressures of life, fatherhood, playing golf, “Numb Numb Juice”, passing of Nipsey Hussle, lyrical content, Mac Miller’s death, sobriety, losing weight, and more.

Watch the full interview below and download CrasH Talk now on iTunes/Google Play.