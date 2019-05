Teairra Mari dropped her buzzing single “I Ain’t Got It” aimed at 50 Cent and their ongoing court battle. She sits down with The Breakfast Club to chop it up about owing Curtis Jackson $30,000 over their sextape lawsuit, past boyfriend having multiple women, being on television, ehab, public humiliation, upcoming Wanted EP, mental stress, pending reality show, and more.

