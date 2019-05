YG recently premiered the official video for his single “Go Loko”. He made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week and broke down the lyrics in a segment called New Lyrics For Old People. During the segment they decode a variety of slang terms such as loko, slide, 4-4, booty calls, bust it open, and more.

Watch the clip below and expect his new album 4REAL 4REAL to hit stores on May 24th.