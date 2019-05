Quelle Chris’ latest project Guns was release in March. He keeps the new visuals coming this time for the outro “WYRM”. Directed by Grégoire Verbeke. He had this to say about the visual:

“This particular memory was captured on a Canon 814XL camera and shot with Kodak Super8. Through the lens of Grégoire Verbeke on a lovely afternoon in Brussels. A moment trapped in time. Ageless. Even as we fade. Will you remember?”

Guns is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.