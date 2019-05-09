New Music: Kanye West, Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla Sign – New Body (Preview)

Kanye West is still planning to release his new album Yandhi some time this year but there has been no clue as to when or if that’s even the title anymore. What we do know, is that he boasted about a song featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign on the project at the end of 2018. Then he told TMZ about the record stating:

“The concept right here, it’s a ‘Ye concept but I’mma say it y’all right now. I’m taking to stigmas in one because I love stigmas and flipping them into positive”

Today a snippet of the song that’s tentatively titled “New Body” has surfaced online. Still no official word for when it will be released but judging from the quality of the snippet, it’s probably soon. Stay tuned for information on Kanye’s upcoming album as its revealed.