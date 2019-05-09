New Music: Madonna ft. Swae Lee – Crave

Madonna dropped a new record titled “Medellín” a couple weeks ago. She keeps the new music coming with her new collab with Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee titled “Crave” . Her new album Madame X hits stores on June 14th.

She will hitting rode on her Madame X theater tour this fall.

Stream “Crave” below and pre-order Madame X now on iTunes/Google Play.

<span<br /> data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;<br /> overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”<br /> class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

01. Madonna – Medellín (Feat. Maluma)

02. Madonna – Dark Ballet

03. Madonna – God Control

04. Madonna – Future (Feat. Quavo)

05. Madonna – Batuka

06. Madonna – Killers Who Are Partying

07. Madonna – Crave (Feat. Swae Lee)

08. Madonna – Crazy

09. Madonna – Come Alive

10. Madonna – Extreme Occident

11. Madonna – Faz Gostoso (Feat. Anitta)

12. Madonna – Bitch I’m Loca (Feat. Maluma)

13. Madonna – I Don’t Search I Find

14. Madonna – Looking For Mercy

15. Madonna – I Rise