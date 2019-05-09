New Music: Madonna ft. Swae Lee – Crave

Madonna dropped a new record titled “Medellín” a couple weeks ago. She keeps the new music coming with her new collab with Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee titled “Crave” . Her new album Madame X hits stores on June 14th.
She will hitting rode on her Madame X theater tour this fall.
Stream “Crave” below and pre-order Madame X now on iTunes/Google Play.
01. Madonna – Medellín (Feat. Maluma)
02. Madonna – Dark Ballet
03. Madonna – God Control
04. Madonna – Future (Feat. Quavo)
05. Madonna – Batuka
06. Madonna – Killers Who Are Partying
07. Madonna – Crave (Feat. Swae Lee)
08. Madonna – Crazy
09. Madonna – Come Alive
10. Madonna – Extreme Occident
11. Madonna – Faz Gostoso (Feat. Anitta)
12. Madonna – Bitch I’m Loca (Feat. Maluma)
13. Madonna – I Don’t Search I Find
14. Madonna – Looking For Mercy
15. Madonna – I Rise