New Music: Marlo ft. City Girls & Offset – Soakin Wet

Quality Control’s Marlo gets an assist from his label mates City Girls and Offset for his brand new single titled “Soakin Wet”. He spoke to Rolling Out about the record.

“I’m really just using the same energy that I used in the streets to the music business. You get the same vibe, but some things that go on in the music world, you wouldn’t tolerate in the streets. And some things go on in the streets, you can’t tolerate in the music world. So now I’m just trying to learn it all. I’m not trying to be a one-hit wonder, I’m trying to be here for forever.”

You can stream “Soakin Wet” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.