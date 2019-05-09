New Music: Mary J. Blige ft. Nas – Thriving

Mary J. Blige & Nas are preparing to go on tour together. They decide to team up for a new record titled “Thriving”. Premiered on Beats 1 Radio by Ebro. She spoke about her debut:

That’s basically what “Thriving” means to me: by any means necessary. Don’t be stopped and don’t get stuck. Just keep growing by any means necessary.

She also added about the tour:

I was hanging out with Nas and Puff around New Year’s Eve, and the next day, I think maybe two days later, I got a text from him saying, “Do you want to go on the road together?” It all made sense because we came out in 1994, both of us. And it’s the 25th anniversary of both of our albums.

