Nessly delivered the video for his track “Freezing Cold” back in March. He returns with a brand new single titled “Prairie Fields”. This will be featured on his upcoming album Standing On Satan’s Chest, which hits stores on June 5th and feature guest appearances / production by Yung Bans, Killy, Lil Yachty, 6 dogs, Lil Keed, Take A Daytrip, Kenny Beats, and more.

You can stream “Prairie Fields” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.