New Music: YBN Almighty Jay – In Love With A Dream

YBN Almighty Jay is gearing up to release his new album Legend soon. He premieres his latest single “In Love With A Dream”. Jay teased the record on Monday by posting a video of his driver listening to record and getting emotion because he could feel the pain in his lyrics.

I MADE MY DRIVER SAM CRY🤣🤣🤣🤣 HE LIKE “In Love With a Dream”

Stream “In Love With A Dream” below and also check out the clip of Sam the driver catching feelings.