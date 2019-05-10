Album Stream: DJ Paul – Power, Pleasure & Painful Things

DJ Paul follows the release of his single “Real Money” with the rest of his new album Power, Pleasure & Painful Things. Featuring twelve new records and guest appearances by Wifisfuneral, Yelawolf, Seed Of 6ix, Rob Vicious, and Beanie Sigel.

His Fury Fest 2019 tour runs through June 9th in Chattanooga, TN.

You can stream Power, Pleasure & Painful Things below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.