After dropping “BALDWIN” at the beginning of the week, Jamila Woods delivers her new project LEGACY! LEGACY!. Featuring fourteen new songs and guest appearances by Nitty Scott, Saba, theMIND, Jasminfire, and Nico Sigel.

The LEGACY! LEGACY! tour kicks off May 22nd in St. Paul with special guest Nitty Scott & Duendita.

You can stream LEGACY! LEGACY! in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.