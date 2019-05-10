Album Stream: Logic – Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind

Popular Maryland spitta Logic drops off his fifth studio album titled Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind. Featuring sixteen new tracks and guest appearances by Eminem, YBN Cordae, G-Eazy, Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, Will Smith, and more. Last week, he took to Twitter to let fans know aboujt his frustrations with clearing samples for his project:

“Just want to take a moment and say, F*ck sample clearence. F*ck clearing samples. F*ck people taking all a producers money for not doing sh*t and f*ck the companies that say no just cuz. This is hip hop. I’m tired of replaying shit. F*ck the money. This why mixtapes was so good.”

You can stream Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.