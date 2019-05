Curren$y just released a new project titled Umbrella Symphony with LNDN DRGS and now he teams up with Statik Selektah announce their upcoming joint album Gran Turismo.

The project will be released on May 17th and featured guest appearances by Wiz Khalifa, Jadakiss, YBN Cordae, Jim Jones, Termanology, and Haile Supreme.

Watch the Gran Turismo trailer below.