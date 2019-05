Stunna 4 Vegas delivers his highly anticipated new project BIG 4x. Featuring twelve new songs and guest appearances by DaBaby, Offset, NLE Choppa, Young Nudy, and Lil Durk.

You can catch Stunna 4 Vegas on tour with DaBaby on his Baby On Baby Tour, which runs through August 31st in Philadelphia, PA.

You can stream BIG 4x in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.