Ciara premieres the official video for the title track to her new album Beauty Marks. She took to Twitter to speak about the visual:

“Here it is guys. Sharing some of the most vulnerable and special moments of my life with you. This album, song, and video symbolizes how we can turn our scars into #BeautyMarks and there’s no greater feeling than turning your tears of sorrow into tears of joy.”

