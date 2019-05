Major Lazer dropped their song Africa Is The Future a couple months back. They return with a fresh new single titled “Can’t Take It From Me” featuring Skip Marley. They spoke about the track on Instagram:

“You can’t take the light from the sun, you can’t take the wind from the trees, you can’t take the love out of me.”

You can stream “Can’t Take It From Me” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

<span

data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;

overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”

class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>