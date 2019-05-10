Video: Beast Coast – Basement Cypher

By cyclone -
Beast Coast – Basement Cypher

Beast Coast follow the release of their tracks “Left Hand” and “Coast/Clear with a “Basement Cypher” as they recreate an episode of BET’s Rap City with host Big Tigger for new freestyle. Their new album Escape From New York hits stores on May 24th.

The Escape From New York Tour kicks off on July 27th in Seattle, WA. Joey Badass took to Twitter to announce the completion of their album:

Watch their “Basement Cypher” below.

