Video: Drake Flexes His New Jumbo Plane, Air Drake

Drake has been laying low after cleaning up at the Billboard Awards a few weeks ago. Today he decides to humble flex by revealing his new jumbo jet Air Drake. He took to Instagram for the reveal with the caption :

“Nothing was the same for real…🤯🦉”

The new Boeing 767 contains two bedrooms, a bar, and a lounge area and is branded with OVO Sound owl logo and his signature praying hands.

The purchase was made through Cargojet Airways and credited to President and CEO Ajay Virmani who Drake shouts out during the clip:

“That guy made it happen right there. That’s the man.”

Watch the Air Drake reveal clip below and state tuned for his upcoming joint album with Future.