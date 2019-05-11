Album Stream: DJ Rhettmatic – Loops, Chops, Beats & Vibes Vol. 2

DJ Rhettmatic celebrates his birthday (May 10th) with a new project titled Loops, Chops, Beats & Vibes Vol. 2. Featuring twelve new track created completely with Pro-Tools & Reason. Here’s what he had to say about the project:

“It’s that time of the year…. I’m releasing this new project, whether a mixtape or an album, in honor of my birthday,” Rhett says. “But this year, it’s very special… I hit a milestone in my life. I actually turned 25 times 2 this Friday (5/10/19). Can you really believe it?? Yeah, I can’t believe it myself either but this only happens once in your life, right?

I am truly grateful that I am able to wake up another day and able to share music with everyone,” he continues. “This is my birthday gift to myself and a ‘Thank You’ to all of you. I’ve come a long way, but as much as I have gained a lot of wisdom and experiences over the years, I still have more to learn. Thank you all and God Bless. And, oh yeah… The Visionaries are still coming with a new album for 2019!”