Album Stream: SonReal – The Aaron LP

SonReal follows his track “Healing” with the remainder of his new album The Aaron LP. Featuring ten new songs and a guest appearance by Jessie Reyez. He took to Instagram to celebrate the release:

“The Aaron LP is out for the world to hear. Emotional moment for us… we dug deep on this one. I couldn’t have done this album without the amazing team that worked on it.. and I also couldn’t have created this album without having fans that believe in ME. I want to be bigger than just one genre of music. I want to write songs for the world. Putting yourself out there is terrifying but it comes with great reward. The Aaron LP is out now I don’t care if this shit does 5 downloads or 50 million this is the greatest body of work we’ve done “

You can stream The Aaron LP in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.