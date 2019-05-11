Audio: Joe Budden -The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 246) “Looking Out The Window”

In this episode:

On this episode, the guys break down Jhene Aiko’s latest freestyle which is rumored to be a diss song (). They also discuss DJ Khaled’s anticipated album (), Logic vs Charlamagne tha God (), Young Thug and Offset being shot at (), Rihanna’s latest milestone () and much more!

Intro Song: Janet Jackson“That’s The Way Love Goes”

Sleeper Picks Joe: Anthony Hamilton – “My First Love”

Rory: Nas“Surviving the Times”

Mal: State property“Just Another Ni**a”

Parks: Nas“Stay Chiseled”

