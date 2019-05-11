Audio: Joe Budden -The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 246) “Looking Out The Window”

In this episode:
On this episode, the guys break down Jhene Aiko’s latest freestyle which is rumored to be a diss song (album ( ), Logic vs Charlamagne tha God ( ), Young Thug and Offset being shot at ( ), Rihanna’s latest milestone ( ) and much more!). They also discuss DJ Khaled’s anticipated
Intro Song: Janet Jackson – “That’s The Way Love Goes”
Sleeper Picks Joe: Anthony Hamilton – “My First Love”
Rory: Nas – “Surviving the Times”
Mal: State property – “Just Another Ni**a”
Parks: Nas – “Stay Chiseled”