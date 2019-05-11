Audio: Joe Budden -The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 246) “Looking Out The Window”

On this episode, the guys break down Jhene Aiko’s latest freestyle which is rumored to be a diss song (7:15). They also discuss DJ Khaled’s anticipated album (36:00), Logic vs Charlamagne tha God (54:22), Young Thug and Offset being shot at (78:00), Rihanna’s latest milestone (93:20) and much more!

Intro Song: Janet Jackson – “That’s The Way Love Goes”

Sleeper Picks Joe: Anthony Hamilton – “My First Love”

Rory: Nas – “Surviving the Times”

Mal: State property – “Just Another Ni**a”

Parks: Nas – “Stay Chiseled”