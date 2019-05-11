Music Video: Kur ft. Mozzy – Soul

Kur is set to release his new album Shakur on May 24th. He calls on Sacramentos’ Mozzy for the visuals to their collab “Soul”. He recently spoke about the record:

“Soul happened organically. Mozzy was in Philly for a show and he slid to my studio. We did four records together and Soul was one of them. The verses came together so naturally and I knew this was the best one for both of our fans to hear.”

Mozzy added:

“The record is one of my favorites. Not too many artists can give me a run for my money bar for bar, so it’s always a treat when real lyricists meet.”

Watch the “Soul” video below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.