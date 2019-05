Skooly recently dropped a new record titled “Lil Boy Shit” and he returns with another brand new track titled “Proud Of You” just in time for graduation season. No word as of yet if a new project is on the way but Skooly keeps a plan so stay tune.

You can stream “Proud Of You” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

<span

data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;

overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”

class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>