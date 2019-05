Camden, NJ, Mir Fontane gives fans his latest project titled Who’s Watching The Kids 2. Featuring eleven new songs and guest appearances by DaBaby and Shawn Smith.

Mir Fontane will kick off his Who’s Watching The Kids 2 Tour on June 5th in Washington, DC.

You can stream Who’s Watching The Kids 2 in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.