Music Video: Airplane James ft. AD – OMM

Diamond Lane’s Airplane James gives fans another visual from his project Eastside Special. This one is for his AD-assisted track “OMM”. Directed by Outkast Marcoss. He spoke with HypeBest about the collab stating:

“This record is in retrospect. My mindset when I was 16-18 inspired this record. Being that young ni**a in my neighborhood my goals were different. I felt if I just got hands on $2,600 USD for this ‘96 Green Camaro the homie was selling nobody could tell me shit. That kind of speaks to the recklessness too. Looking back $2,600 USD ain’t shit, so if that was the standard for me back then you can only imagine what other low life shit I was into. Lol play this for a Eastside ni**a and he already know what I’m speaking on.”

Watch the clip below and download Eastside Special now on iTunes.