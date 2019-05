Chris Webby keeps the new #WebbyWednesday releases coming with a new record titled “Pipe Down” featuring ANoyd. He told his Instagram followerw:

“The newest installment of #WebbyWednesday 3.0 is everywhere NOW!! Go stream #PipeDown featuring my bro for life @livinanoyd on the whichever streaming platform you prefer. Drop a comment and lemme know what you think 🔥🕸.”

“Pipe Down” is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.