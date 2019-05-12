New Music: Lightshow ft. Wale – Your Side, My Side

DMV’s Lightshow gets an assist from Wale for his new record titled “Your Side, My Side”. Produced by Mike Hector and Dez Wright. Wale spoke to Billboard about the collab:

“Lightshow is somebody who supports the culture from back home from all aspects: DC, Maryland, and Virginia. This song makes the most sense for what I’m trying to do, for what he’s trying to do and you can best believe that me and Lightshow are about to have 100 more of these, so get ready this Summer.”

You can stream “Your Side, My Side” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.