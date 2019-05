Logic just released his new album Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind this past Friday and now he announces the corresponding tour. The tour will feature spedial guests JID and YBN Cordae and kick off on October 5th in Vancouver and runs through November 16th in Madison, WI.

Check out the full list of citeis and dates for the Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind Tour below and pick up tickets now on LogicTour.com.