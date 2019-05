Taylor Gang’s Chevy Woods keeps his promise and gives fans his new mixtape New 90’s. Featuring twelve new songs and guest appearances/production by Wiz Khalifa, Ricky P, TyMadeIt, Big Jerm, and K.E. On The Track. He spoke about the project on Instsgram:

“Super excited to give y’all new music. The process of #New90s was a blessing and I appreciate everyone who has been a part of it.”

You can stream New 90’s in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes.