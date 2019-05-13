New Music: GoldLink ft. Maleek Berry & Bibi Bourelly – Zulu Screams

GoldLink is currently putting together a new album. He decides to give fans the first single titled “Zulu Screams” featuring Maleek Berry and Bibi Bourelly. Premiered by Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio. Here’s what GoldLink had to say about the new record:

Yeah man, it was actually the first song that I did for the upcoming album and we knew it was special right away. We wanted to make sure who was the perfect person that we kind of got to kind of take it to the next level and you know “let’s try Maleek.” Maleek was super down and he killed it and took it to another level.

You can stream “Zulu Screams” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

