New Music: Mozzy – Legal Guardian / Guardian Angel

Mozzy rfollows his appearances in Kur’s video for “Soul” with a Mother’s Day single titled “Legal Guardian / Guardian Angel”. He broke down the record via Instagram stating:

“It’s hard as fu*k tryna do this Mother’s Day shit without u!!! Erybody responded to da text but u!!!! Ni**a still waiting for all them emojis u be sendin 😁❤️🌹‼️ After 20 sum years of good game and living wit u I still feel cheated!!! I just knew u was gone live forever 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔. I love u my LEGAL GUARDIAN slash GUARDIAN ANGEL🖤.”

You can stream “Legal Guardian / Guardian Angel” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play. His new project Internal Affairs hits stores on May 31st.