Tha Alumni’s Vee Tha Rula is back at it with a new record. This one is titled “Never Settle”. After posting the track he took an extra effort to connect with his fans by taking to Instagram with his number a message:

“Connecting With All My Fans And Supporters. If You Want New Music Links First, Updates etc. Text The Number And Holla At Me!!! 📲”

You can stream “Never Settle” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.